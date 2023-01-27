 Skip to main content
Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants

Shane Britian Kimbrell

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest. 

Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

Police listed third-degree assault (domestic violence) and violation of a court order (domestic violence) among the charges Kimbrell faces.

Anyone with information about Kimbrell's current whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

