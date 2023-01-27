Florence Police searching for domestic violence suspect with multiple active warrants

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Shane Britian Kimbrell, a Colbert County man with multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Kimbrell, 36, is described as a white man who is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 177 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes and a medium build.
Police listed third-degree assault (domestic violence) and violation of a court order (domestic violence) among the charges Kimbrell faces.
Anyone with information about Kimbrell's current whereabouts is asked to contact Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.