Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Locally heavy rainfall is expected tonight as a frontal
system moves through the area. Areas this afternoon have
received 1 to 3 inches. An additional 2 to 4 inches in
possible tonight which may result in flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Florence Police respond to crash with injuries

  • Updated
  • 0
Florence crash

Florence police and fire departments respond to a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

 Florence Police Department

A crash with injuries has been reported near the intersection of Helton Drive and Veterans Drive. 

Florence Police and Florence Fire departments responded to the scene.

Expect delays in the area.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

