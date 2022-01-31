Florence Police respond after customer accuses clothing store of illegally recording dressing rooms

A recent post by a customer at Ross Dress for Less in Florence recently garnered such attention that the Florence Police Department made their own social media post to address the situation.
The customer claimed she was in the store with her husband on Thursday, trying on clothing, when she noticed security cameras that appeared to be pointed at the dressing rooms. She said they told an employee, and when they returned two days later, her husband repeated their concerns to a manager.
However, the manager dismissed the concerns because the cameras were turned off, the post reads. The customer said she then called Florence Police, but “the officer refused to do anything” and instead “yelled” at the customer.
The customer ended her post with a warning for others to avoid the store and a second request for other Facebook users to spread her message — which they did. In less than 48 hours, the post received nearly 300 reactions, nearly 500 comments and more than 1,100 shares.
One of those shares was from the Florence Police Department, who denied the customer’s version of events. Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said his department confirmed no one, from Ross or elsewhere, is filming anyone in the dressing rooms at the store.
“Members of the police department, including myself, would feel perfectly confident in allowing our wives, mothers, daughters, children, significant others or loved ones to change clothes in these dressings rooms, knowing their privacy is being respected,” Tyler wrote.
As for the allegations regarding a Florence police officer, Tyler said the officer’s supervisor reviewed the body camera footage and determined “the officer was calm and respectful, although direct when talking to the individuals involved.”
He said the customer was right when she said the officer suggested her husband could shop elsewhere, but Tyler maintained that the officer did not say this “with an improper tone of voice, just matter of factly.”
“Aside from an unsatisfied customer, Ross has done nothing unlawful, wrong, nor improper,” Tyler wrote. “In today’s world, not every customer is pleased and the dissatisfaction sometimes plays out on social media. That’s the case in this instance.”
You can read Florence Police Department’s full response here and the customer’s original post here.