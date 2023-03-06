Florence Police request investigation after teen found in street has fatal 'medical episode' at jail

The Florence Police Department has asked for a formal investigation into the hours leading up to the death of a teen who was in police custody at the time.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said officers responded to call about a disorderly person on Court Street about 9:50 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old male was located in the middle of the street and shortly after arrested by Florence Police, Tyler said.
It was only about half an hour later that emergency medical services were being called to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, according to the chief.
"During the booking process, officers and jail staff believes the male began having a medical episode of some type," Tyler said. "An ambulance was called; however, due to the subject being physically uncooperative, EMS staff were unable to attempt to provide care."
The 19-year-old was taken to the emergency room at North Alabama Medical Center, where Tyler said the teen was escorted by police but ultimately walked into the ER on his own and continued to be uncooperative with medical staff.
At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, he was pronounced dead.
"His death was pronounced approximately three and a half hours after our initial contact," Tyler said. "Medical staff became involved within 30 minutes of his arrest, and he was at the emergency room within one hour of his arrest."
The police chief stressed it was a medical event.
"Based on my own review, it is my belief that the original, triggering event occurred prior to officers' initial contact with the subject," Tyler said. "Then, while in our custody, the individual's physical well-being began to deteriorate. ... No harm occurred to the individual while he was under our control and in our care."
However, Tyler acknowledged that the 19-year-old was in Florence Police custody for the hours prior to his death, leading the police chief to request a formal death investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
"I would assume the focus of their investigation will be from the time our officers arrived on scene until the male arrived at the hospital," Tyler said. "Ultimately, they will determine the scope of the investigation."
For now, he said, it's the department's duty to fully cooperate with ALEA's investigation.
