Florence Police: ‘Officers’ actions … justified and appropriate’ in viral arrest video

An arrest in Florence caught on camera raising questions and leading police to release body cam footage.
Video of the recent arrest of Michael Stanford was shared on social media. In that video, viewers could see Florence Police Department officers trying to handcuff him at a gas station. Stanford could be heard saying he can't breathe.
WAAY reached out to Stanford and he told us his attorney told him not to talk about the arrest at this time.
On Thursday, the police department posted on its Facebook page that the incident was under review,
Friday afternoon, a statement from Chief Ron Tyler as well as video footage was posted to the Facebook page.
Tyler’s full statement and the video can be watched in the post below.
Statement from Tyler:
We are aware of the video circulating online regarding the arrest of Michael Stanford. We will allow the criminal charges to run their course through municipal court. While no one from the family, nor their representative has filed a complaint about this incident, it is the policy and practice of the Florence Police department that 3rd party complaints are sufficient to warrant an investigation. After investigating this matter thoroughly, it has been concluded that the officers actions in this case are justified and appropriate. Because this incident has become part of the public discourse and has garnered much public attention, the matter warrants a public response. Therefore, we are posting all body camera and in car camera footage below. Be advised, what you see on social media is only a few seconds long. The videos we are posting will show multiple perspectives of the entire incident. To see the videos in their entirety click the YouTube link provided. Michael Stanford was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief 3rd. This will be the police department’s final public response to this incident.