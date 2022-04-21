Florence Police need your help finding missing woman

Florence Police need your help in locating 52-year-old Teresa Shook Rene Hendrix.
Hendrix, 52, is homeless and is known to frequent downtown Florence.
She was reported missing by her family in February of 2022, but was last seen in September of 2021 in Florence.
Hendrix is 5'8" and 148 pounds. On her back she has a tattoo of a tribal sign and a dreamcatcher.
Florence Police say they've followed up on several leads but been unable to locate Hendrix.
If you know where Hendrix is, contact Detective Hein at 256-760-6583 or Florence Police Dispatch at 256-760-6610.