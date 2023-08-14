 Skip to main content
Florence Police nab vehicle burglary suspect

Darayle Wiilliams

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man possibly linked to a spree of vehicle burglaries.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Cumberland Street about 3:30 a.m. Monday and said they found Darayle Wiilliams burglarizing a vehicle. Williams ran away but was tracked down two hours later by a K9 officer.

Police said they also found two more vehicles in the area that had been burglarized.

Williams was charged with two counts of unlawful breaking into a motor vehicle.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.