Florence police: Man charged after punching woman, grabbing son

A man faces multiple charges after Florence police say he punched a woman and grabbed her son.
Florence Police Department officers responded to a call at a convenience store on Florence Boulevard about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers determined the victim allowed Damarious Hamilton to drive her vehicle, but that he punched her several times and forced her young son into the vehicle before leaving.
Police found Hamilton at the Quality Inn and he ran into the wooded area behind Academy Sports. Officers could not get to Hamilton through the thick brush, but he surrendered after an hour-long standoff.
Hamilton is charged with interference with custody, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic violence.
His bond was set at $8,000.