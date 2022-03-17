 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late this afternoon to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet by late this afternoon and evening, and then fall slip
back below flood stage after Midnight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Florence police: Man charged after punching woman, grabbing son

  • Updated
  • 0
Damarious Hamilton

Damarious Hamilton

A man faces multiple charges after Florence police say he punched a woman and grabbed her son.

Florence Police Department officers responded to a call at a convenience store on Florence Boulevard about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers determined the victim allowed Damarious Hamilton to drive her vehicle, but that he punched her several times and forced her young son into the vehicle before leaving.

Police found Hamilton at the Quality Inn and he ran into the wooded area behind Academy Sports. Officers could not get to Hamilton through the thick brush, but he surrendered after an hour-long standoff.

Hamilton is charged with interference with custody, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and domestic violence.

His bond was set at $8,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you