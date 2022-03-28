Florence Police: Man attacked brother with hammer and exercise bar Saturday

Florence Police say 43-year-old Jimmy Pergeson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after he attacked his brother with a framing hammer and metal exercise bar early Saturday morning.
According to police, Pergeson hit his brother in the head with the hammer twice and in the torso with the metal exercise bar several times. The brother lost consciousness and was sent to the emergency room.
Police say Pergeson left the scene of the assault. He was found drunk and staggering a short time later by officers in the parking lot behind Mr. Norm's Lounge. Pergeson told police he was drinking at Mr. Norm's.
It is not known what caused the fight.
Pergeson is in the Lauderdale County Jail on a $2,600 bond.
His brother is expected to be OK.