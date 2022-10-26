Florence Police: Man arrested after busting officer’s lip

A man faces multiple charges after Florence Police says he struck and injured an officer.
Police said an officer suspected Traveon L. Harris, 26, of drug use and asked him to get out of his vehicle on Tuesday.
Harris declined, police said, and then struck the officer who was placing him in handcuffs. Police said Harris busted the officer’s lip.
Florence Police charged Harris with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, appearing in a public place under the influence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault - police officer.
Harris was booked in the Lauderdale County Jail.