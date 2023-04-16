Florence Police investigating shots fired at Walmart

The Florence Police Department says officers are investigating a reported shooting at Walmart on Hough Road.
It happened outside of the store around 7 Sunday evening.
Police say one person with minor injuries was treated on scene.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police say they're investigating that at this time.
There is no additional threat to the public.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
A vehicle possibly connected to the shooting was found at Home Depot on Seville Street nearby.
