Florence Police: Fight over football game leads to gunshot, arrest

Ricky Franks Jr.

A man got so upset about a football game Saturday that he had to go to jail, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of Button Avenue about shots being fired. They learned there had been a fight, after which a suspect allegedly went home, got a shotgun, came back, and fired at the victim’s home.

No one was injured.

Ricky Franks Jr., 33, was identified as the suspect. He’s been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied building, railroad, aircraft, automobile, truck or watercraft.

Police have not said that football game prompted the fight.

Franks was booked in the Lauderdale County Jail about 8:43 p.m. Saturday.

