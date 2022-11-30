Florence Police: Drunk teen caught trying to burglarize pharmacy

The Florence Police Department arrested a Cullman teen who it says was caught trying to burglarize a pharmacy.
Officers responded to Walgreens on North Wood Avenue about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and said they found an intoxicated 19-year-old Braden Boner.
Police said burglary tools were found in Boner’s backpack, and that damage consistent with the use of those tools was found at Walgreens.
Boner was charged with minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, attempted burglary, and possession of burglary tools.
He was booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on a $17,700 bond.