 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1230 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Florence police charge man with stealing from, failing to take care of his mother

  • Updated
  • 0
Benjamin Letson

Benjamin Letson

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man it says stole money from and failed to care for his mother.

Benjamin Letson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possessing a forged instrument and financial exploitation of the elderly.

Police said the charges are part of an indictment in a case from 2022.

Letson is accused of stealing bank checks and a debit card from his mother. He then used them to buy items from Florence businesses.

He also failed to pay his mother’s health care bills and provide proper care for her, police said.

He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you