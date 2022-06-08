Florence police charge man with stealing from, failing to take care of his mother

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man it says stole money from and failed to care for his mother.
Benjamin Letson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possessing a forged instrument and financial exploitation of the elderly.
Police said the charges are part of an indictment in a case from 2022.
Letson is accused of stealing bank checks and a debit card from his mother. He then used them to buy items from Florence businesses.
He also failed to pay his mother’s health care bills and provide proper care for her, police said.
He is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $42,000 bond.