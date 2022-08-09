 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
central Madison, east central Morgan, southeastern Lincoln and
southwestern Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near New Market to near Redstone Arsenal.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville,
Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Huntland, Triana and Marshall Space
Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 300 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Florence Police charge man with stealing 2 cars, elderly woman’s money

Fredrick Livingston

The Florence Police Department arrested a man it says stole two vehicles and an elderly woman’s debit card.

On Monday, a woman told police a vehicle she just bought was missing, along with her keys and phone. Later in the night, an officer spotted the vehicle on O’Neal Bridge and pulled it over.

Fredrick Livingston, the driver, was arrested on theft and burglary charges.

But those were just the first of his charges.

Police said Livingston bought a vehicle of his own on Jan. 10, but never made a payment. The seller filed a police report, and an arrest warrant for a theft charge was issued.

Police said Livingston talked an elderly female into giving him her debit card and PIN number in February. He told her he needed them to help her return car parts, but he then used the card six times to withdraw $580 from her account, police said. Arrest warrants were issued for six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, as well as a theft of property charge and financial exploitation of an elderly person charge.

Livingston now is being held on all charges in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $52,500.

