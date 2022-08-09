Florence Police charge man with stealing 2 cars, elderly woman’s money

The Florence Police Department arrested a man it says stole two vehicles and an elderly woman’s debit card.
On Monday, a woman told police a vehicle she just bought was missing, along with her keys and phone. Later in the night, an officer spotted the vehicle on O’Neal Bridge and pulled it over.
Fredrick Livingston, the driver, was arrested on theft and burglary charges.
But those were just the first of his charges.
Police said Livingston bought a vehicle of his own on Jan. 10, but never made a payment. The seller filed a police report, and an arrest warrant for a theft charge was issued.
Police said Livingston talked an elderly female into giving him her debit card and PIN number in February. He told her he needed them to help her return car parts, but he then used the card six times to withdraw $580 from her account, police said. Arrest warrants were issued for six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, as well as a theft of property charge and financial exploitation of an elderly person charge.
Livingston now is being held on all charges in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $52,500.