Florence Police charge man in attack on co-worker

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man accused of attacking a co-worker.
According to police, officers responded to an assault call at a business in the 400 block of South Court Street about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said Brian Keith Hines struck a co-worker in the head with a metal bar during an argument. The victim was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.
On Thursday, Hines went to the police deparment to surrender. Police charged him with assault and booked him in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.