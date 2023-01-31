Florence Police charge homeless man with attack on victim in wheelchair

A suspect in the beating of a homeless man in a wheelchair in Florence is now in custody.
Maroland Haskins struck the man in the head, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair on Jan. 10 at the pavilion on North Court Street near Rosie’s Restaurant, according to the Florence Police Department.
Then, police said Haskins jumped on the victim and threatened to shoot him. He then pulled the victim’s shoe and pants off and ran away with them and the money they held, police said.
The victim, who also is homeless, went to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment, which police said required several staples in his head to close the wound caused by Haskins.
Haskins was arrested Monday and charged with robbery and assault. He is being held on a $62,500 bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.