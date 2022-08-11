Florence Police charge homeless man in stabbing

The Florence Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a Tuesday stabbing.
Zachary Malone, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with assault. Police said he is homeless
Officers responded to the 400 block of Virginia Avenue Tuesday night on a stabbing call. Investigators determined an argument between two women led to a physical fight between Malone and another man.
That man, police said, was stabbed twice – once in the back and once in the side. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Malone is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Bond was set at $34,000.