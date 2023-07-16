 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Florence Police: Boat sank releasing thousands of gallons of fuel into the Tennessee River

  • Updated
  • 0
Florence Alabama Police Department

The Florence Police Department says a tug boat that recently sank in the Tennessee River has released roughly three to five thousand gallons of diesel into the water.

The boat sank near O’ Neil Bridge, according to police.

Diesel fuel has started to wash up on the beaches of McFarland Park.

Officers have been at McFarland Park getting people out of the water that are swimming.

According to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan, no one was on the boat when it sank. 

Grabryan said a concerned citizen called 911 around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and reported seeing sheen on the water in the Tennessee River.

Grabryan also said the owner of the tugboat, RMB Marine Services out of Florence, is responsible for cleanup.

You're asked to please stay out of the water and off the beaches until further notice.

