Florence Police: Boat sank releasing thousands of gallons of fuel into the Tennessee River

The Florence Police Department says a tug boat that recently sank in the Tennessee River has released roughly three to five thousand gallons of diesel into the water.
The boat sank near O’ Neil Bridge, according to police.
Diesel fuel has started to wash up on the beaches of McFarland Park.
Officers have been at McFarland Park getting people out of the water that are swimming.
According to Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan, no one was on the boat when it sank.
Grabryan said a concerned citizen called 911 around 10 a.m. Sunday morning and reported seeing sheen on the water in the Tennessee River.
Grabryan also said the owner of the tugboat, RMB Marine Services out of Florence, is responsible for cleanup.
You're asked to please stay out of the water and off the beaches until further notice.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates to this story.