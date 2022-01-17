 Skip to main content
Florence Police asking for public's assistance in locating missing man

Florence Police trying to locate 77-tear-old Cleatus Higgenbotham

Florence Police trying to locate 77-year-old Cleatus Higgenbotham

The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in trying to locate Cleatus Higgenbotham.

He is a 77-year-old white male with brown eyes and gray hair, police say.

Higgenbotham might be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to police.

He was last seen on January 10, 2022 in the area of Hudson Street in Florence, AL.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of locating Cleatus Higgenbotham, please contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610 or call 911.

