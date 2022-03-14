Florence police: 2 charged after fight between suspects ends in gunfire

The Florence Police Department says two men face charges after one of them entered a house without permission and another man shot at him.
Officers responded to an apartment in the 3,600 block of Huntsville Road on Friday.
Police said David Horne told them a man had fired shots at him. Horne was not hit by any of the gunshots.
Investigators then determined Horne had entered the house without permission and got into an argument with his wife. He then got into a fight with Tavio Ruffin, who pulled out a gun and fired at Horne.
Police charged Horne with domestic violence crimes.
Ruffin surrendered himself to officers and was charged with reckless endangerment and attempted assault.
Both have been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on bond.