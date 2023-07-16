Florence PD: boat sank releasing thousands of gallons of fuel into the Tennessee River

The Florence Police Department says a tug boat that recently sank in the Tennessee River has released roughly three to five thousand gallons of diesel into the water.
The boat sank near O’ Neil Bridge, according to police.
Diesel fuel has started to wash up on the beaches of McFarland Park.
Officers have been at McFarland Park getting people out of the water that are swimming.
You're asked to please stay out of the water and off the beaches until further notice.
