Florence pair facing drug trafficking charges for fentanyl and meth

  Updated
Casey McKall Franklin, from left, the evidence seized during the arrest, and Jonathon Michael Robertson

Two people from Florence, Alabama were arrested for drug-related charges, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force.

Casey McKall Franklin, 27, and Jonathon Michael Robertson, 36, were charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were arrested after a search warrant was obtained and executed on Tuesday at 5214 County Road 85 for drug dealing activities.

According to the task force, 7 ounces of meth and 74 grams of fentanyl pills were found at the residence. Items used for distributing drugs, four long guns, and three handguns were found as well.

The Florence Police Department aided the task force in this case. 

