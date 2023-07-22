Florence non-profit provides support and resources to human trafficking survivors

One Florence woman has made it her goal to help survivors of human trafficking any way she can.
Amy Daugherty-Thompson, the founder of Holo's Hope, said she began having a passion to help these victims when she was just a teenager.
After spending years as a counselor, she decided to take her next step, founding Holo's Hope in 2022.
"[I] just really felt like I was turning passion into a purpose," said Daugherty-Thompson. "[I] felt called to open a very holistic program for survivors of human trafficking."
According to the U.S. Department of State, more than 27 million people worldwide are current victims of human trafficking.
Daugherty-Thompson said that is ever apparent in Alabama and she said the closest place for survivors to grieve and recover was in another state.
"With about 300,000 victims here in the U.S. there was about 2,800 beds available," said Daugherty-Thompson. "So there was a huge need for survivors coming out of the trafficking."
Holo's Hope was then created, which offered women a place to live and recover with other survivors.
The non-profit is based on a property in Florence where currently four women live.
Daugherty-Thompson said these women receive free medical and dental care, along with educational opportunities.
They also are able to participate in a wide-range of activities, including equine therapy.
"They have connected with the horses on a level that's really hard to describe," said Daugherty-Thompson.
While Holo's Hope has only been active for just over a year, Daugherty-Thompson said what she is doing is what she wants to do for the rest of her life.
"If we can help one woman at a time," said Daugherty-Thompson. "You know her life has been changed forever, so that's our goal, just one woman at a time."
Holo's Hope will be holding its 2nd annual Fight For Freedom gala on Saturday Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. inside the Marriott Conference Center in Florence.
Guest speakers include Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary and Rebecca Bender, a survivor of human trafficking.
All proceeds from the event will go back towards funding Holo's Hope, with Daugherty-Thompson wanting to add more space for more survivors.
Daugherty-Thompson said it costs, on-average, around $50,000 per person per year to house them.