Florence mother arrested on child abuse indictment

A Florence mother has been charged after police said her children disclosed she was abusing them.
Britteny Leeann Carroll was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment stemming from a domestic violence incident that occurred in April 2021, according to the Florence Police Department. She was charged with assault-child abuse.
Police said she had three children who were removed from her custody by the Department of Human Resources. “The children were forensically interviewed, and disclosed further child abuse,” police said.
Carroll is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.