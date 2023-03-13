Florence mother arrested after baby delivered deceased tests positive for drugs

A Florence mother has been arrested after police say she delivered a deceased baby with drugs in its system in January 2021.
At the time of the birth, the Florence Police Department said the mother, Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith, tested positive for THC.
An autopsy performed on the baby showed it tested positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine when delivered at North Alabama Medical Center, according to police.
Smith was arrested Sunday and charged with chemical endangerment to a child.
She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.