Florence mother arrested after baby delivered deceased tests positive for drugs

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the
25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch,
subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through
Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with
the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Florence mother arrested after baby delivered deceased tests positive for drugs

  • Updated
  • 0
Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith

Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith

A Florence mother has been arrested after police say she delivered a deceased baby with drugs in its system in January 2021.

At the time of the birth, the Florence Police Department said the mother, Chaunquonecia Vasjhaud Smith, tested positive for THC.

An autopsy performed on the baby showed it tested positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine when delivered at North Alabama Medical Center, according to police.

Smith was arrested Sunday and charged with chemical endangerment to a child.

She is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com