Florence mother arrested after baby delivered deceased tests positive for drugs

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, subfreezing temperatures in the 25-30 degree range are expected. For the Freeze Watch, subfreezing temperatures in the 23-28 degree range are expected. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&