Florence man still unsure if city will pay for repairs after utility pole falls on, damages house

Will they pay? Thomas Johnson is still waiting for an answer to that question from the city of Florence, more than two months after the city's utility pole crashed down on his home.
“All of a sudden, there was a loud boom, and it jarred my house," Johnson said Monday.
Johnson contacted WAAY 31, asking for our newsroom to help him find some answers.
The pole came down on Jan. 19, nearly missing Johnson as he sat on the couch, working on his computer. The city of Florence dispatched crews to replace the pole and get the power back on immediately, but more than two months since the incident, they have yet to respond to Johnson's claim for them to pay for repairs.
A city of Florence spokesperson told WAAY 31 on Monday that the city's legal team is still reviewing the details of the claim, they have not provided a response and they don't have a timeframe when Johnson could learn if they will pay or not.
Johnson said the city is dragging its feet, despite his multiple attempts to get answers.
“They said it was a procedure that had to be gone through filing the claim paperwork. I did that," he said. "I didn’t realize it was gonna take two months and no answer."
The city said they usually process claims quickly, but due to the amount of damage, it is going through more reviews. The utility pole appeared to be rotten in the base section. Johnson paid out of pocket for a temporary roof repair but said he did not want to file an insurance claim through his homeowners policy, fearing increased rates or the company dropping him.
Thomas estimated the utility pole is about 43 years old. He believes it was installed when the house was built and hasn’t been replaced since.