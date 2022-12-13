Florence man sought on multiple domestic violence warrants arrested in Fayette

A Florence man who police say punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend before fleeing the scene is now back in Lauderdale County and facing multiple charges.
Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Freddie Henry Liles had multiple warrants for his arrest on domestic violence charges after police were called to an apartment complex at about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 19.
There, they spoke with a woman who had been assaulted by Liles, according to the department. Police issued a call for the public's help in finding him, but it wasn't until Dec. 8 that he was picked up by the Fayette Police Department, police said.
He was transported to Florence the next day, where he is charged with domestic violence (strangulation or suffocation), third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (harassment), second-degree unlawful imprisonment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center in lieu of $45,200 bond.