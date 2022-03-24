Florence man sought on multiple domestic violence charges

Florence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of multiple domestic violence crimes.
Shone Derral White, 47, is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing about 214 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for third-degree domestic violence (criminal trespassing) and third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).
If you have any information concerning White’s whereabouts, please contact Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or dial 911.