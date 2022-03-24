 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Florence man sought on multiple domestic violence charges

  • 0
Shone Derral White

Shone Derral White

Florence Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man suspected of multiple domestic violence crimes.

Shone Derral White, 47, is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, weighing about 214 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is wanted for third-degree domestic violence (criminal trespassing) and third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications).

If you have any information concerning White’s whereabouts, please contact Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or dial 911.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you