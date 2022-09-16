Florence man sentenced to 70 years in prison on child pornography charges

A Florence man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison on child pornography charges.
Michael Tays, 36, was sentenced in federal court on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to 20 counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in March.
He will be on supervised release for the rest of his life if he’s released from prison. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender.
Tays admitted to the repeated sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child repeatedly. He took photos and videos of him crimes, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
“There is no place in our communities for those who prey on vulnerable children,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “This sentence effectively ensures that Tays will spend the rest of his life in prison. Through collaborative law enforcement efforts, we continue to investigate and prosecute those responsible for these horrific crimes.”
“Children are among the most vulnerable victims, and individuals, like Tays, who exploit them must be held accountable for their reprehensible actions,” SAC Sharp said. “Thanks to the efforts of the FBI’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force and our partners, this predator will be held accountable for his actions and be identified as a sex offender.”
FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, along with the St. Florian Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.