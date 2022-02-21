 Skip to main content
Florence man killed in wreck involving tractor, truck

  Updated
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Florence man has died after being involved in a wreck Friday on U.S. 43 north of Killen.

Roy L. Behel, 81, died Monday from his injuries, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was hurt when the 1995 John Deere tractor he was driving was struck by a 2018 Isuzu NPR truck on Friday.

The driver of the Isuzu also was injured and hospitalized.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

