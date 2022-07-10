Florence man killed in ATV crash in Lauderdale County

A two-vehicle crash involving ATVs has claimed the life of a Florence man.
ALEA says the crash happened Sunday evening on Lauderdale County 8, about one mile west of Cloverdale, in Lauderdale County.
26-year-old Cody Phillips was fatally injured when the ATV he was operating struck the rear-end of another ATV being operated by 24-year-old Cody Lewis, also from Florence.
Phillips was thrown from the ATV and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.