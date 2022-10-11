Florence man indicted on rape, abuse charges; victim believes they aren't the only one

The six-count indictment against a Florence man states he raped and sexually abused his victim multiple times between 2016 and 2018.
So far, only one victim has come forward, but the investigator handling her case told WAAY 31 on Tuesday that the victim believes there are others out there who haven't come forward yet.
Jason Randolph Ethridge, 47, is charged with four counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted him on the charges in August, and Ethridge was arrested Sept. 9.
He was released on $270,000 bond within one hour of his arrest, according to Inv. Christina Keeton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Keeton is an investigator with the office's special victims unit. She said three of the incidents involving Ethridge's alleged victim happened when the victim was underage, while the other happened while the victim was a young adult.
Ethridge has pleaded not guilty to the allegations. Court records show trial in the case is currently set for February 2023.
Keeton said if a potential victim decided to come forward, they should visit One Place of the Shoals at 200 W. Tennessee St. in Florence to file a report. Keeton can also be reached at ckeeton@lauderdalecountyal.gov.