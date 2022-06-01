Florence man indicted on child sexual abuse charges

A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County Jail after police say he fondled children above their clothing.
James Pruett, 71, was indicted by the Lauderdale County Grand Jury on three counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Police said Pruett is related to his alleged victims.
Due to the nature of the crime, Florence Police Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said more information cannot be released.
Online court records show Pruett is scheduled to be arraigned June 29.
In the meantime, he is in the Lauderdale County Jail on $150,000 bond.