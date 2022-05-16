Florence man indicted on attempted murder charge in connection to February shooting

A Colbert County grand jury indicted a Florence man after police say he shot someone in the hip in February.
Preston Behel, 27, was indicted Thursday.
Police say Behel sent a man to the hospital after shooting him in the hip at the Manning Homes Housing Complex on West 17th Street in Sheffield.
He was charged with attempted murder and was arrested in Wayne County, Tennessee.
Behel remains in the Colbert County jail on a $750,000 bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Colbert County Court on June 23.