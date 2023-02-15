Florence man identified as inmate found dead in cell at Lauderdale County Jail

A Florence man has been identified as the inmate found dead in his cell Tuesday night.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Harley James Coyer was found unresponsive about 7 p.m. after inmates alerted deputies to his condition.
He had been held in the detention center without bond since May 24, 2022 on several charges, including attempt to elude, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substances, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree assault and multiple counts of failure to appear.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said a second inmate in the same cell block was hospitalized Tuesday night but is currently alert. A search of the cell block did not reveal any illegal substances or contraband, Hamilton said.
The incident is being investigated, but there are no obvious signs of foul play or trauma at this time. Hamilton said the sheriff's office is still awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.