Florence man found with fentanyl pills, multiple firearms charged with drug trafficking

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Florence man found with fentanyl pills, multiple firearms charged with drug trafficking

  • Updated
  • 0
Julian Devonne Cole

Julian Devonne Cole 

A Florence man was arrested after being found with 430 pills of fentanyl, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Julian Devonne Cole, 29, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

On Tuesday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 401 Wilson Dam Road.

The sheriff’s office says that 36 grams of fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana, and various pieces of paraphernalia including necessary items used for distributing drugs were found during the search. Multiple firearms were found inside the residence as well.

Cole was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you