Florence man found with fentanyl pills, multiple firearms charged with drug trafficking

A Florence man was arrested after being found with 430 pills of fentanyl, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.
Julian Devonne Cole, 29, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.
On Tuesday, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 401 Wilson Dam Road.
The sheriff’s office says that 36 grams of fentanyl pills, a small amount of marijuana, and various pieces of paraphernalia including necessary items used for distributing drugs were found during the search. Multiple firearms were found inside the residence as well.
Cole was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center.