Florence man charged with sodomy after alleged sexual assault of a teen

A Florence man is in the Lauderdale County jail after police say he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy.
According to court documents, Andreas Jones, 41, forced a 16-year-old to perform oral sex on him.
It happened at the victim's grandmother's house in Florence on June 4.
Court documents say Jones texted the victim "please don't say anything" about two hours after the alleged assault. He also said he was scared.
The victim received medical treatment but did not have to go to the hospital.
Jones is in jail on a $60,000 bond. He is charged with first-degree sodomy.