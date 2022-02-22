Florence man charged with sex assault in UNA dorm room

A Florence man is accused of a dorm room sex assault on the UNA campus.
Joshua Caleb De La Hoz, 19, is charged with half a dozen crimes, including sexual abuse, domestic violence strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, furnishing alcohol to minors, interference with a domestic violence 911 call, and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
All of them involve a woman he knew inside her room at Mattielou Hall on the UNA campus.
Court records also show that the suspect listed his employer as the University of North Alabama.
After being contacted by WAAY 31 on Tuesday, a university spokesperson sent a statement saying, in part, "The individual is not employed by UNA."
The victim told police that De La Hoz came to her room with alcohol on Valentine's Day.
Court records show both consumed alcohol and De La Hoz made advances toward the woman.
She refused the advances and moved to another area of the room.
She told police De La Hoz then held her down and assaulted her, leaving bruises on her neck and thighs that were visible to police the next day.
The court filing shows De La Hoz admitted to police that he put his right hand on her throat but "didn't squeeze that hard.”
He eventually left the room.
A court date for De La Hoz has not yet been set.
His bond was set at $51,100.