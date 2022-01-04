You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 PM CST Tuesday was 18.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 8.0 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 03/16/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Florence man charged with attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Lund mugshot

A man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after Florence Police say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her.

Police arrested Richard Lund Sunday and charged him with attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, sodomy, domestic violence, and menacing.

Police say a woman called them Saturday to report she had escaped from a house at 1901 Conway Drive in Florence. They say the woman had several injuries and told them she was being kept at that house against her will. They also say she claimed she had been physically and emotionally abused.

Lund's bond is set at $155,000.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com