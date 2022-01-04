Florence man charged with attempted murder

A man is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after Florence Police say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her.
Police arrested Richard Lund Sunday and charged him with attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment, sodomy, domestic violence, and menacing.
Police say a woman called them Saturday to report she had escaped from a house at 1901 Conway Drive in Florence. They say the woman had several injuries and told them she was being kept at that house against her will. They also say she claimed she had been physically and emotionally abused.
Lund's bond is set at $155,000.