Florence man charged with attempted murder in Sheffield shooting

A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday shooting in Sheffield.
Preston Behel, 27, was arrested in Wayne County, Tennessee, on Tuesday. He’s being held there on an evading arrest charge with a $2,500.
Bond for his attempted murder charge already has been set at $750,000.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said more arrests in the case are possible.
The victim was shot about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Manning Homes Housing Complex on West 17th Street in Sheffield. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition. Police said he had been shot in the hip.