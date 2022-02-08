 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence man charged with attempted murder in Sheffield shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Preston Behel

Preston Behel

A Florence man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Saturday shooting in Sheffield.

Preston Behel, 27, was arrested in Wayne County, Tennessee, on Tuesday. He’s being held there on an evading arrest charge with a $2,500.

Bond for his attempted murder charge already has been set at $750,000.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said more arrests in the case are possible.

The victim was shot about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Manning Homes Housing Complex on West 17th Street in Sheffield. He was flown to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition. Police said he had been shot in the hip.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you