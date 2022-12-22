 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Florence man charged after woman found stabbed

  • 0
Gary L Vinson

Gary L Vinson

A Florence man has been charged with assault after police say he stabbed a woman in the back — literally.

Florence Police said officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South Richards Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault. 

Once there, they found the victim with a stab wound to her back. She was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Gary L. Vinson, who had been at the residence with the woman when officers arrived, was identified as the one who stabbed her. 

Vinson was arrested on a second-degree assault charge as well as two outstanding warrants, police said. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond set at $5,100.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you