Florence man charged after woman found stabbed

A Florence man has been charged with assault after police say he stabbed a woman in the back — literally.
Florence Police said officers responded to a home in the 500 block of South Richards Street about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported assault.
Once there, they found the victim with a stab wound to her back. She was taken to North Alabama Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
Gary L. Vinson, who had been at the residence with the woman when officers arrived, was identified as the one who stabbed her.
Vinson was arrested on a second-degree assault charge as well as two outstanding warrants, police said. He was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond set at $5,100.