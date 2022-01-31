Florence man arrested in case of Muscle Shoals shooting

A Florence man was arrested by a U.S. Marshals task force Friday for his alleged role in a shooting Jan. 23 in Muscle Shoals.
Javious Omar Thompson, 20, is charged with one count of attempted murder. The Muscle Shoals Police Department said Thompson is a suspect in a shooting that left a 19-year-old Muscle Shoals resident with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery, police said. They detained three persons of interest shortly after the shooting, one of whom is now also facing an attempted murder charge related to the incident.
Thompson was taken to the Colbert County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.