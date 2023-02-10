Florence man arrested for possession of fentanyl posts bond and then cuts off ankle monitor

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office are searching for a Florence man they said was arrested on Wednesday for drug charges, posted bond on Thursday and then cut off his ankle monitor.
The man's ankle monitor would later be found in neighboring Sheffield.
34-year-old James Edward Weaver was charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said losing Weaver when they had him in custody is frustrating.
"It's very concerning this happened," said Hamilton. "This guy is a major player in some of the drug trade in this area."
The sheriff's office said Weaver was able to post bond because of unfortunate timing.
"So what occurred in this instance [is that] he was able to post bond before a motion to revoke was in place," said Hamilton.
Hamilton said action has already been taken to make sure a case like Weaver's does not happen again.
"The presiding circuit court judge has issued a standing order," said Hamilton. "Anyone that has an ankle monitor is to be held without bond until they make an appearance before that judge."
Weaver's wife, 31-year-old Lakesha Weaver, was arrested on the same day as her husband and was charged with the same crimes. She remains in custody.