Florence man arrested for child sex crimes after missing Florida teen found in North Alabama

A Florence man has been charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts after police say they found him with a teen that had been reported missing from Florida.
Florence Police say 23-year-old Hermelindo Hor Cucul traveled to Florida to pick up the 15-year-old girl and bring her back to Florence. The teen was later reported missing.
An investigation further showed the two were in a sexual relationship, police said.
Hor Cucul was arrested on the charges and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.