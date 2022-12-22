 Skip to main content
Florence man arrested for child sex crimes after missing Florida teen found in North Alabama

Hermelindo Hor Cucul

A Florence man has been charged with statutory rape and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts after police say they found him with a teen that had been reported missing from Florida. 

Florence Police say 23-year-old Hermelindo Hor Cucul traveled to Florida to pick up the 15-year-old girl and bring her back to Florence. The teen was later reported missing. 

An investigation further showed the two were in a sexual relationship, police said. 

Hor Cucul was arrested on the charges and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond.

