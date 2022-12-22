Florence man arrested for child sex crimes after missing Florida teen found in North Alabama

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/hun &&