Florence man arrested after breaking rib of ambulance employee

48-year-old Matthew Markley was arrested and charged with second degree assault after breaking the rib of a Shoals Ambulance Service employee.
According to court documents, Markley was being transported to The North Alabama Medical Center on March 12 when he became disorderly with an ambulance employee.
Court documents say the ambulance had to pull over and Florence Police had to be called to the scene after crossing the Shoals Creek Bridge.
When officers arrived, Markley was no longer combative and the ambulance continued its route to the hospital.
X-rays on the employee revealed one broken rib caused by Markley hitting him.