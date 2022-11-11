Florence man accused of using Instagram to solicit explicit video from child victim

A Florence man is charged with electronic solicitation of a child after police say he used Instagram to solicit explicit video of a 10-year-old.
According to court documents filed in Lauderdale County District Court, 29-year-old Nathan Powell exchanged messages with the child via Instagram in which he had the child send him a video of themselves "while involved in obscene acts."
A deposition from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office states Powell not only asked for the child to film themselves and send him the video, but went so far as to provide instructions for what he wanted filmed.
The sheriff's office identified Powell as the user behind the Instagram account and on Thursday arrested him.