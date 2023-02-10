Florence man accused of trafficking fentanyl on the run after cutting off ankle monitor

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a Florence man who investigators say was able to post bond and cut off his ankle monitor just days after his arrest on drug charges.
The ankle monitor was later found in neighboring Sheffield.
James Edward Weaver, 34, is charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested Wednesday and posted bond Thursday.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said losing Weaver when they had him in custody is frustrating.
"It's very concerning this happened," said Hamilton. "This guy is a major player in some of the drug trade in this area."
The sheriff's office said unfortunate timing made it possible for Weaver to post bond.
"He was able to post bond before a motion to revoke was in place," explained Hamilton.
The sheriff said action has already been taken to make sure a case like Weaver's does not happen again.
"The presiding circuit court judge has issued a standing order," said Hamilton. "Anyone that has an ankle monitor is to be held without bond until they make an appearance before that judge."