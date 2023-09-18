Florence man accused of sex abuse at Lauderdale County church

A Florence man arrested on a sex abuse charge at a Lauderdale County church.
Brian Dickinson is accused of going into a women's restroom at Chisholm Hills Church of Christ on Sunday.
Court records show Dickinson is accused of grabbing a juvenile as she came out of a stall. In those documents, Florence Police said Dickinson admitted to grabbing a juvenile by the buttocks and trying to kiss the victim on the mouth.
Records on Dickinson's lawyer, future court dates and bond were not available late Monday.
