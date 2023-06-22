Florence Lauderdale Animal Services reminds pet owners to keep pets safe during holiday fireworks

One of the biggest holidays for fireworks is coming up and having your pets prepared is important.
Often, pets are traumatized during these celebrations. Sometimes they will run out of fear, never to return home.
Most times, dogs and cats are just scared or confused.
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services suggests a few simple steps to look out for our furry friends.
“So, we tell people if you can't put them up, if they have a simple collar, just sharpie your phone number on it. Because most people, if they find a dog…they call and say, ‘We found one,’” said Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones.
You can always help out with donations or adoptions at your local animal shelter.
This time of year, most shelters are at their maximum capacity with housing pets.